Nice: 10 months suspended prison sentence required against Algerian full-back Youcef Atal

The Nice prosecutor’s office requested a 10-month suspended prison sentence and a fine of 45,000 euros against the Algerian full-back, Youcef Atal, accused of making ” apology for terrorism and public incitement to hatred or violence“through social networks.

Suspended for 7 matches by the Disciplinary Commission of the Professional Football League after the broadcast on his Instagram account of a video calling for“a dark day for the Jews » in the context of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Youcef Atal is on trial this Monday for provoking hatred on grounds of religion.

At the hearing, the public prosecutor requested a 10-month suspended prison sentence and a fine of 45,000 euros, as well as the dissemination of the court decision on Instagram for a period of one month.

“Words have weight. Relaying this type of message leads to real acts of violence which have already devastated all of France and other countries.estimated the representative of the State, in comments relayed by RMC Sport.against the Algerian side. For his part, the 27-year-old’s lawyer asked for his client to be released. The deliberation is set for January 3, 2024.