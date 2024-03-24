2023 African Games: Senegal wins bronze medal in men's football

Senegal snatched the last step on the podium in the men's football tournament at the 2023 African Games after their victory against Congo (2-0), this Friday in Accra.

The classification match of the men's football tournament at the 2023 African Games was played this Friday between Ghana and Congo. An opportunity for the two teams to accompany Ghana and Uganda on the podium. And on arrival, it was the Lion Cubs of Téranga who received this honor.

The Senegalese U20s took third place after their victory against the Congolese this Friday. Against the Diablotins Rouges in a match played in Accra, Ghana, the Senegal team won with a score of 2-0. Idrissa Gueye (73rd) and Mame Alassane Niang (90th+2) scored the two goals of the game.

A great feat for the Senegalese who won the bronze medal. A first for the Serigne Saliou Dia gang who had not won a charm in this competition since 2015 (gold medal at the time). Note that the final of the tournament will be played between Ghana and Uganda this Friday from 8 p.m. GMT.