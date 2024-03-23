Friendly: Morocco ensures the minimum for the debut of Brahim Diaz, successful entry for Mali and Egypt

Morocco was content with a narrow victory against Angola (1-0) at the Grand Stade d'Agadir this Friday in a friendly match. Brahim Diaz did not score. Mali won the derby against Mauritania (2-0) and Egypt beat New Zealand (1-0) in the FIFA Series tournament.

Many friendly matches were on the program this Friday evening for the African selections. Meetings counting towards the international break in March. Quarter-finalist of the last CAN, Mali beat Mauritania (2-0) in Marrakech.

The Malian team, with a mix of experienced players and newcomers, took an early lead thanks to goals from Modibo Sagnan and El-Bilal Touré. Despite a few chances, no further goals were scored, with even a crucial save from Djigui Diarra late in the match. Mali will face Nigeria on Tuesday, while Mauritania will meet Morocco in the rest of their program.

Brahim Diaz helpless for his debut with Morocco

Morocco, back on the field after the disappointment of CAN 2023, won a narrow victory against Angola (1-0) at the Grand Stade in Agadir. Despite outrageous domination, the Atlas Lions struggled to find the net until David Carmo scored against his side just before the last quarter of an hour.

The duo of Eliesse Ben Seghir and Brahim Diaz performed well for Morocco, but despite several chances, the score remained close. Morocco will face Mauritania on Tuesday in their final match of the international break, while Angola will play Comoros in Marrakech.

Egypt takes on New Zealand

After the disaster of CAN 2023, Egypt began a new era with a victory against New Zealand (1-0) at the New Administrative Capital Stadium. Under the leadership of new coach Hossam Hassan and in the absence of Mohamed Salah, Mostafa Mohamed scored the only goal of the match from the penalty spot.

Despite an attempt by Marwan Attia repelled by the post and the tearful exit of Emam Ashour, the Pharaohs secured victory. They will face the winner of the match between Tunisia and Croatia in the final of the FIFA Series friendly tournament next Tuesday.