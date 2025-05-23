17ᵉ Headies Awards: Inoss’B wins the Trophy Best Artist in Central Africa

Congolese singer Inoss’b has just added a new prestigious award to his record by winning the prize of “Best artist in Central Africa” During the 17ᵉ edition of the Awards Headies, organized in Nigeria.

This prize celebrates a year of notable musical success for Inoss’B. Recognized for its innovative style, skillfully merging Afrobeats, Ndombolo and contemporary sounds, Inoss’B has distinguished itself from a large international audience.

Indeed, the Awards Headies, one of the most respected ceremonies in Africa, reward the musical talents that deeply mark the industry. Obtaining this distinction thus underlines the significant role of Inoss’B in Central Africa and confirms its stature as an essential artist on the continent.

Touched by this consecration, Inoss’b expressed his gratitude to his fans and his team. “This price is proof that everything is possible with perseverance and love for what we do”he said.