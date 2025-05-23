Explosion of a terrestrial mine in Tunisia: a dead man and an injured in the region of Kasserine

Central African Republic: 02 dead and one injured in a grenade explosion

Two people lost their lives and another was seriously injured in the night from Tuesday to Wednesday after the explosion of a grenade in the northwest of the Central African Republic (RCA), several concordant local sources reported on Thursday.

The drama took place in the village of Koumbam, located in the prefecture of Ouham-Pendé. According to the Bocaranga gendarmerie brigade, the first investigations indicate that the accident occurred while two brothers, accompanied by a teenager, had left hunters.

One of them would have picked up a grenade, whose poor manipulation caused the explosion. The two brothers lost their lives, while the teenager, seriously injured, is currently being taken care of in intensive care at the Bocaranga hospital, local authorities said.

