Zimbabwean President announced at St. Petersburg Economic Forum

The Russian Embassy in Harare confirmed this Friday that Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa will attend the next St. Petersburg Economic Forum. This announcement comes after the Head of State accepted the invitation to participate in this event, which will take place from June 5 to 8.

“The embassy confirms having received a positive response from the President of Zimbabwe to the invitation”declared the Russian diplomatic mission, thus underlining the desire to strengthen economic ties between Russia and Zimbabwe.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF 2024) will focus on the theme “The basis of a multipolar world is the formation of new growth poles“. With the program of SME meetings, SPIEF Youth Days, and several specialized forums, the event promises to be an important platform for discussing global economic challenges and exploring new growth opportunities.

The forum's business program will be structured around four main blocks: “Transition to the multipolar model of the world economy”, “Russian economy: objectives and mission of a new cycle”, “Technologies ensuring leadership position” and “Healthy society, traditional values ​​and social development are the priorities of the state“.

President Mnangagwa's participation in the St. Petersburg Economic Forum provides a unique opportunity to strengthen bilateral relations between Russia and Zimbabwe, while exploring new opportunities for economic and trade cooperation.