Egypt: UN calls for immediate release of opponent Ahmed al-Tantawi

The UN Human Rights Office called on Friday for the immediate release of Egyptian opponent Ahmed al-Tantawi. In a statement, spokesperson Marta Hurtado also called for the release of all those detained for exercising their basic rights.

The United Nations called this Friday for the immediate release of Ahmed al-Tantawi, Egyptian political opponent and former parliamentarian, arrested Monday after an appeal conviction confirming a one-year prison sentence. “We call on the Egyptian authorities to immediately release Al-Tantawi and all others unduly detained for exercising their fundamental rights, in particular freedom of opinion, expression and association”, indicates the UN press release. Ahmed al-Tantawi was arrested in a Cairo court while seeking to appeal his conviction.

Tantawi's arrest comes amid a crackdown on political opponents in Egypt. The government of Abdel Fattah al-Sissi, re-elected last December, is often criticized for its intolerance towards dissenting voices and its systematic use of the judiciary to muzzle the opposition.

Ahmed al-Tantawi, known for his critical positions towards the al-Sissi regime, had tried to run in the presidential election in December, but his candidacy was unsuccessful. His arrest is seen by many observers as an attempt to dissuade serious opposition to the current regime.