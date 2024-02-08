Zimbabwe ends death penalty

In a historic decision hailed both nationally and internationally, Zimbabwe has repealed the death penalty, putting an end to a practice inherited from the British colonial era.

After months of passionate debates in Parliament, the Zimbabwean government finally adopted a bill on Tuesday abolishing the death penalty. This measure represents a strong commitment to the fundamental principles of justice and respect for human life. Rather than imposing the death penalty, the government has chosen to favor prolonged prison sentences for the most serious crimes, thus retaining a deterrent element while respecting the fundamental right to life.

In an official statement, the Zimbabwean government stressed the need for a balanced penal system, where aggravating circumstances can lead to life sentences. This thoughtful approach demonstrates the government’s desire to strike a fair balance between punishing heinous crimes and respecting human rights.

The last execution in Zimbabwe was in 2005, marking a decade and a half since the country renounced the controversial practice. President Emmerson Mnangagwa, himself a former death row inmate during the independence struggle, played a central role in this historic decision. His personal experience undoubtedly influenced his vision of a society based on justice and redemption rather than revenge and violence.

This abolition of the death penalty places Zimbabwe among progressive nations that recognize the importance of rehabilitating offenders and promoting social reconciliation.