Zambia: announced dead, here is the latest news from Rainford Kalaba

After initially announcing the tragic death of former Zambian international Rainsford Kalaba, the TP Mazembe club has corrected its statements.

According to the latest information, Kalaba did not succumb to the road accident as previously reported. Indeed, the Congolese team had informed the public of the supposed disappearance of their legendary player, who spent thirteen years with the club.

However, it has since been revealed that Kalaba is still alive, although he is in critical condition following a serious road accident with his partner. Initially declared dead by the rescuers who treated him, doctors then placed him in an induced coma upon his arrival at the hospital.

This update was shared by TP Mazembe on their Facebook page, bringing relief to those who feared for Kalaba's life.