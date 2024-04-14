Ramadan: Clive Ketu speaks his heart to the Cameroonian Muslim community

The Muslim community around the world will celebrate the festival of Ramadan on Wednesday April 10. But as a prelude to this great celebration, Clive Ketu Mbaku, the Bachelor of Francophone Africa season 2 spoke his heart to the faithful Muslims of Yaoundé.

The holy month of Ramadan, one of the five fundamental pillars of Islam, began on March 11 for Muslim faithful across the world. During this period of fasting, they abstain from eating from sunrise to sunset, making this time a time of reflection, devotion and solidarity. Ramadan is much more than a practice of deprivation; it is also a time to strengthen faith, practice generosity and seek inner peace.

Recently, different Islamic authorities have confirmed the closing date of this holy month. During the day of Monday April 8, 2024, it was announced that the observation of the moon made it possible to determine the end of Ramadan. Eid el-Fitr, the holiday marking the end of the fast, will then be celebrated on Wednesday April 10. This festive day is eagerly awaited by Muslims in Cameroon, as well as by believers across the world.

But as a prelude to this festivity, the Bachelor Africa Francophone, season 2, Clive Ketu showed his generosity towards the Muslim community in his country. He made this known through a text published as a caption to images on his Facebook page on Monday April 8, 2024. “ You don't have to have a lot to be able to give to others. Donation is not limited to material goods or money, but can also take the form of gestures, time, listening, and attention. Each of us has something valuable to offer, whether it's a smile, a word of encouragement, or simply our presence. Even the smallest acts of generosity can have a significant impact on those who benefit from them », he writes.

@: Clive Ketu Facebook Page

Furthermore, it should be noted that the donation consists of soaps, pasta, cooking oil, sugar, market bags and many others. This moment of sharing ended with prayers for the Bachelor.