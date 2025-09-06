World qualifiers 2026: Morocco, first African qualified
Morocco became this Friday the first country on the continent to validate its ticket for the 2026 World Cup. The Lions of the Atlas ensured their qualification by crushing Niger 5-0, on the occasion of the 7ᵉ day of the playoffs.
Reduced to ten from the 26th minute after the expulsion of Abdoul-Latif Goumey, the Nigeriens quickly underwent the law of Moroccans. Ismael Saibari opened the scoring three minutes later, before signing a double just before the break. On the return from the locker room, Ayoub El Kaabi, Hamza Igamane and Azzedine Ounahi weighed down the brand.
This success, combined with draw (1-1) between Tanzania and Congo, allows Moroccans to ensure first place in group E, two days from the end.
Historical semi-finalists in Qatar in 2022, the men of Walid Regragui confirm their status as a locomotive in African football. As a reminder, the continent has nine direct places for the 2026 edition, to which will be added a possibility via the intercontinental dams.