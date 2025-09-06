World qualifiers 2026: Morocco, first African qualified

. .

Morocco became this Friday the first country on the continent to validate its ticket for the 2026 World Cup. The Lions of the Atlas ensured their qualification by crushing Niger 5-0, on the occasion of the 7ᵉ day of the playoffs.

Reduced to ten from the 26th minute after the expulsion of Abdoul-Latif Goumey, the Nigeriens quickly underwent the law of Moroccans. Ismael Saibari opened the scoring three minutes later, before signing a double just before the break. On the return from the locker room, Ayoub El Kaabi, Hamza Igamane and Azzedine Ounahi weighed down the brand.

This success, combined with draw (1-1) between Tanzania and Congo, allows Moroccans to ensure first place in group E, two days from the end.

Historical semi-finalists in Qatar in 2022, the men of Walid Regragui confirm their status as a locomotive in African football. As a reminder, the continent has nine direct places for the 2026 edition, to which will be added a possibility via the intercontinental dams.