World 2026 (Q): Mauritania 2-0 Togo, Morocco 5-0 Niger, all the results of Friday

The 7ᵉ day of African qualifications for the 2026 World Cup continued on Friday, with several games played across the continent.

South Africa has distinguished itself by largely dominating the Lesotho (3-0), thanks to the achievements of Maloisane Nkota, Lyle Foster and Oswin Appollis. A success that allows the Bafana Bafana to consolidate their first place in the group with 16 points, now Nigeria and Rwanda from a distance three days from the end.

In the other meetings, Uganda inflicted a heavy defeat in Mozambique (4-0), while Morocco only made a bite of Niger (5-0). Egypt and Senegal, too, responded by beating Ethiopia (2-0) and Sudan (2-0) respectively. The last meeting of this 7ᵉ day will oppose Nigeria this Saturday evening in Rwanda, to Uyo.

Here are all the results of this Friday: