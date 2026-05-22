African football: Al Hilal (Sudan) crowned champion… of Rwanda

It is a coronation as unprecedented as it is historic. Forced into exile due to the civil war in Sudan, Al Hilal Omdurman was officially crowned champion of Rwanda after his 2-1 victory against Gasogi United on Wednesday thus validating his title in the BK Pro League.

Already crowned champion of Mauritania last season as a guest team, Al Hilal Omdurman achieved an unprecedented feat by winning a second consecutive foreign championship. Established in Rwanda for several months with its rival Al Merreikh SC, the Omdurman giant had been authorized to join the Rwandan championship due to the cessation of competitions in Sudan. Despite this special status, Al Hilal largely dominated the season, finishing first with 73 points, far ahead of APR FC and its 59 units.

With this new coronation, Al Hilal becomes the first African club to win championship titles in three different countries: Sudan, Mauritania and now Rwanda. Next step Senegal?

Yaya SOW