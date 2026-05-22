CAN U17: Senegal falls from the start against South Africa

For its first match at the CAN U17, Senegal had a bad operation with a 2-1 defeat this Thursday, May 14 against South Africa.

In this game against the South Africans, the Lion Cubs opened the scoring thanks to Cheikh Thior just before the break (44th). A short-lived advantage since Simama equalized in the 48th minute for South Africa, who even went ahead a few minutes later. The unfortunate Cheikh Thior will this time score against his side (55th).

Next meeting for Senegal, May 17 against Ghana. A victory already seems crucial both for qualification in the quarters, but also for the U17 World Cup (the 8 quarter-finalists plus the two best third-placed teams will get their ticket).

OBN