Benin - Zimbabwe: the entrants of the two teams

World 2026 (Q): South Africa crushes the Lesotho, Benin offers Zimbabwe

ByThe Mwebantu Team
. .

South Africa had Lesotho (3-0) this Friday, as part of the 7th day of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Benin on its side, took over the Zimbabwe (1-0).

Benin offered a precious victory in the race for the qualification for the 2026 World Cup. The cheetahs disposed this Friday from Zimbabwe to Ebimpé in Côte d’Ivoire.

Opposed to the Warriors in a meeting counting for the 7th day of the playoffs, the Beninese won on the score of 1-0. The only goal of the game was scored in the 77th by Captain Steve Mounié.

With this success, Benin dates back second place in group C, behind the South Africa leader. The Bafana Bafana crushed the Lesotho (3-0) in the other meeting of this day. Mohau Nkota, Lyle Foster and Oswin Appollis signed the three goals in the game.

The Mwebantu Team
The Mwebantu Team

Led by Nia, the insightful editor-in-chief, Kwame, our technology expert, and Amara, the bold field reporter, the Mwebantu team weaves the vibrant narrative of Africa every day, forging a narrative bridge between the continent and the world. Their shared passion illuminates the mission of Mwebantu News, making African voices resonate on the global stage.