World 2026 (Q): South Africa crushes the Lesotho, Benin offers Zimbabwe

South Africa had Lesotho (3-0) this Friday, as part of the 7th day of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Benin on its side, took over the Zimbabwe (1-0).

Benin offered a precious victory in the race for the qualification for the 2026 World Cup. The cheetahs disposed this Friday from Zimbabwe to Ebimpé in Côte d’Ivoire.

Opposed to the Warriors in a meeting counting for the 7th day of the playoffs, the Beninese won on the score of 1-0. The only goal of the game was scored in the 77th by Captain Steve Mounié.

With this success, Benin dates back second place in group C, behind the South Africa leader. The Bafana Bafana crushed the Lesotho (3-0) in the other meeting of this day. Mohau Nkota, Lyle Foster and Oswin Appollis signed the three goals in the game.