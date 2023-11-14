World Cup 2026 (Q): the list of Somalia against Algeria

Somalia coach Rachid Lousteque has revealed his list of players selected for the first two days of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Rachid Lousteque has called up a group of 26 players for the next Somalia rally. The Etoiles de l’Océan will face Algeria on November 16, and Uganda, four days later. In this group, we find 12 players who come from the local championship, interrupted for a year. The rest are Somalis playing in lower divisions across the planet. Only three are staying in the first division this season: one in Tanzania, one in Malta and one in MLS.

As a reminder, nine groups from six teams will compete in these qualifying phases in Africa. The winners of each group will automatically qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

The four best runners-up will compete in a continental play-off to determine a winner. This will take part in a second and final play-off in which six teams from other Confederations will take part. The top two of these six teams will qualify for the World Cup and complete the field of 48 teams.

The list of Somalia: