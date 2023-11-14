U17 World Cup 2023: Morocco falls to Ecuador

Morocco lost to Ecuador (0-2) this Monday, during the 2nd day of the group stage of the U17 World Cup.

Morocco will not qualify this Monday for the round of 16 of the 2023 U17 World Cup which is taking place in Indonesia. Victorious over Panama (2-0) last week, the Lion Cubs of Téranga lost to Ecuador this morning. Against the Tri in a match played at the Stadion Gelora Bung Tomo and counting for the second day of group A, the young North Africans were beaten with a score of 2-0.

Dominant but clumsy in the final gestures, the Reds and Greens conceded the opener on the hour mark, on a penalty converted by Bermúdez, after a foul by Naoufel El Hannach on Ruiz Congo in the area, confirmed by the VAR. And in stoppage time at the end of the game, the Moroccans conceded a new goal, signed Bermudez, who dribbled Benrhozil out of his cage to score a double.

Morocco therefore logically bows and will have to snatch victory on the third and final day, against Indonesia, to avoid leaving the competition prematurely.