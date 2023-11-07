World Cup 2026 (Q): the list of Benin Cheetahs, with Charbel Gomez

Benin national coach Gernot Rohr has revealed his list of players selected for the first two days of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

A few more weeks and the African selections will return to the field. The reason? The 2026 World Cup qualifiers on the continent, with the first two days taking place this November. Also in the running, Benin will face South Africa at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on November 18. Before crossing swords with Lesotho, three days later, still in Durban.

Two decisive trips for the Cheetahs, housed in a fairly tough group C. For this mission, coach Gernot Rohr called on all of his best elements. We note the return of Charbel Gomez and the first call-up of striker Steve-Warren Traoré.

As a reminder, nine groups from six teams will compete in these qualifying phases in Africa. The winners of each group will automatically qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

The four best runners-up will compete in a continental play-off to determine a winner. This will take part in a second and final play-off in which six teams from other Confederations will take part. The top two of these six teams will qualify for the World Cup and complete the field of 48 teams.

The list of Benin: