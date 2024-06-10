World Cup 2026 (Q): group ranking after the 3rd day

The third day of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup in the Africa zone ended on Saturday evening, with Gambia's defeat against Seychelles (5-1). Discover the classification group by group, at the end of this qualifying round.

The matches on the third day of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers ended this Saturday, June 8, providing the opportunity to take stock of the situation in all groups. The teams from Egypt, Ivory Coast, Tunisia and Morocco have had a perfect run so far.

Group A: Egyptian domination

Egypt continues to hover over Group A with a third consecutive victory, this time against Burkina Faso. The Pharaohs, in great form, widen the gap with their competitors and consolidate their first place.

Group B: Sudanese surprise

In a group including giants like Senegal and the DRC, Sudan leads with 7 points. Their good form allows them to dominate after three days. Senegal, for its part, lost first place following a draw against the DRC.

Group C: Lesotho in the lead

Despite the presence of big teams like Nigeria and South Africa, it is Lesotho who occupies first place in Group C with 5 points, ahead of Bafana Bafana and the Super Eagles.

Group D: Cameroon and Libya tied

Despite internal tensions between Fecafoot and the Ministry of Sports, Cameroon won its match against Cape Verde, now sharing the lead in Group D with Libya, both teams having the same number of points.

Group E: Morocco continues its momentum

Morocco, after a successful start in these qualifiers, followed up with a victory against Zambia, which allows them to remain at the top of Group E.

Group H: Tunisia reassures

After a disappointing African Cup of Nations, Tunisia got back in control with a victory against Equatorial Guinea. The Carthage Eagles are at the top of their group, but remain under threat from Namibia (7 points) and Malawi (6 points).

Ivory Coast: The champions confirm

The Elephants of Côte d'Ivoire, reigning CAN champions, won their match against Gabon 1-0, thus retaining first place in their group and continuing their flawless run.

Ranking of all groups after the 3rd day