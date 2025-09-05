Benin - Zimbabwe: the entrants of the two teams

Benin – Zimbabwe: the entrants of the two teams

ByThe Mwebantu Team
. .

Benin defies Zimbabwe this Friday from 5 p.m. (GMT+1), as part of the 7th day of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. The entrants of the two teams fell.

Benin’s official composition:

Marcel Dandjinou

Moumini Rachidi

Mohammed Tidjani

Olivier Verdon

Yohan Roche

Sessi d’Almeida

Imourane Hassane

Junior

Rodolfo Aloko

Andréas Hountondji

Steve Mounié

Composition of Zimbabwe:

Arubi (goalkeeper), Zemura, Garananga, Lunga, Kadewere, Hadebe, Musona, Nakamba (Captain), Maswanhise, Chirewa, Jalai.

The Mwebantu Team
The Mwebantu Team

Led by Nia, the insightful editor-in-chief, Kwame, our technology expert, and Amara, the bold field reporter, the Mwebantu team weaves the vibrant narrative of Africa every day, forging a narrative bridge between the continent and the world. Their shared passion illuminates the mission of Mwebantu News, making African voices resonate on the global stage.