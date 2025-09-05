Benin – Zimbabwe: the entrants of the two teams

. .

Benin defies Zimbabwe this Friday from 5 p.m. (GMT+1), as part of the 7th day of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. The entrants of the two teams fell.

Benin’s official composition:

Marcel Dandjinou

Moumini Rachidi

Mohammed Tidjani

Olivier Verdon

Yohan Roche

Sessi d’Almeida

Imourane Hassane

Junior

Rodolfo Aloko

Andréas Hountondji

Steve Mounié

Composition of Zimbabwe:

Arubi (goalkeeper), Zemura, Garananga, Lunga, Kadewere, Hadebe, Musona, Nakamba (Captain), Maswanhise, Chirewa, Jalai.