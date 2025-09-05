Benin – Zimbabwe: the entrants of the two teams
Benin defies Zimbabwe this Friday from 5 p.m. (GMT+1), as part of the 7th day of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. The entrants of the two teams fell.
Benin’s official composition:
Marcel Dandjinou
Moumini Rachidi
Mohammed Tidjani
Olivier Verdon
Yohan Roche
Sessi d’Almeida
Imourane Hassane
Junior
Rodolfo Aloko
Andréas Hountondji
Steve Mounié
Composition of Zimbabwe:
Arubi (goalkeeper), Zemura, Garananga, Lunga, Kadewere, Hadebe, Musona, Nakamba (Captain), Maswanhise, Chirewa, Jalai.