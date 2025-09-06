World 2026 (Q): Nigeria offers Rwanda and put pressure on Benin

. .

With a goal from Tolu Arokodare in the second half, Nigeria took over Rwanda (1-0) this Friday, in the 2026 World Cup elimination. A precious victory of the Super Eagles which return to a length from Benin.

Nigeria maintained its hopes for qualifying for the 2026 World Cup after its victory (1-0) against Rwanda, this Saturday, in Uyo. Fourth in group C Before the meeting with only seven points, the Super Eagles must imperatively prevail to stay in the race, nine lengths from South Africa, leader.

In the first period, Victor Osimhen thought he was opening the scoring, but his goal was canceled for offside. The slow motion confirmed the decision, in a GDSWILL AKPABIO stadium without VAR.

Nigerian salvation finally came in the second half. Entering the game, Tolu Arokodare scored the only goal of the meeting, offering three precious points to the triple African champions.

Thanks to this success, Nigeria climbs to third place in the hen, a length from Benin, and will be able to approach with a renewed hope the shock against South Africa in three days.