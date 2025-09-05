World 2026 (Q): Ghana hung, Spain unrolls, Germany falls into Slovakia

. .

Thursday’s day has reserved its share of surprises and confirmations in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in Africa as in Europe.

In the Africa zone, Ghana was held in check (1-1) by Chad. Jordan Ayew’s goal was canceled in the last minutes by Célestin Ecua, offering the Sao a precious point. Cameroon, for its part, did not tremble against Eswatini (3-0). Tunisia has imposed itself in front of Liberia, while Mali has outlined the Comoros.

In Europe, the huge surprise came from Bratislava, where Germany lost (0-2) against Slovakia. David Hancko opened the brand in the 42nd minute before David Strelec made the break on the return from the locker room. This is the first defeat outside the Mannschaft in a qualifying match for several years.

In Sofia, Spain delivered a convincing performance against Bulgaria (3-0). The goals of Mikel Oyarzabal, Marc Cucurella and Mikel Merino, all registered in the first period, sealed the success of La Roja.