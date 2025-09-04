Mondial 2026 (Q): this Thursday program

. .

10 games are on the program this Thursday through Africa, counting for the 7th day of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Discover the posters in the spotlight.

The race for the 2026 World Cup continues this Thursday on the African continent with the seventh day of qualifying. Ten games appear on the calendar, promising intense duels across Africa.

The day opens from 1:00 p.m. you with the trip of Ghana to the lawn of Chad, an important shock for black stars in their qualification quest.

The afternoon will be marked by a series of balanced confrontations, programmed at 4:00 pm Tu: Madagascar-Central African Republic, Sao Tomé-Equatorial Guinea, Angola-Libya, Guinea-Bissau-Sierra Leone, Maurice-Cap-Vert Islands.

In the evening, three heavyweights of African football will enter the scene. At 7:00 p.m. you, Cameroon will be opposed to Eswatini, while Algeria will welcome Botswana. Mali, for its part, will challenge the Comoros in a trashy duel. Finally, Tunisia will complete the program against Liberia.

The program for this Thursday (time in GMT):

1 p.m.

Chad – Ghana

4:00 p.m.

Madagascar – Central African Republic

Sao Tomé – Equatorial Guinea

Angola – Libya

Guinea-Bissau-Sierra Leone

Mauritius Islands – Cap Vert

7:00 p.m.

Cameroon – Eswatini

Algeria – Botswana

Mali – Comoros

Tunisia – Liberia.