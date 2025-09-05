World 2026 (Q): Benin – Zimbabwe, Lesotho – South Africa, this Friday program

. .

Discover meetings on the program this Friday, counting for the 7th day of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in the Africa zone.

African qualifications for the 2026 World Cup are in full swing. After Thursday’s meetings, the 7th day continues this Friday with a dense program: no less than 14 games are on the menu through the continent.

The day will start at 12 noon with two posters: Somalia will challenge Guinea, while South Sudan will host the DR Congo, seriously claiming to qualify. At 1 p.m. you, Kenya will face the Gambia and Namibia will cross Malawi.

The bulk of the program will take place in the middle of the afternoon, at 4 p.m. you, with five games: Uganda-Mozambique, Benin-Zimbabwe, Congo-Tanzanie, Djibouti-Burkina Faso, Lesotho-South Africa.

Finally, the evening promises to be electric with six shocks scheduled at 7 p.m. Tu. Senegal will welcome Sudan, Côte d’Ivoire will be opposed to Burundi, while Morocco will receive Niger. Egypt will try to confirm its good dynamic in the face of Ethiopia, while Mauritania will face Togo. Guinea-Bissau will be an observer on this busy day.

This Friday program (GMT time)

12 noon: Somalia – Guinea

12 noon: South Sudan – DR Congo

1 p.m.: Kenya – Gambia

1 p.m.: Namibia – Malawi

4 p.m.: Uganda – Mozambique

4 p.m.: Benin – Zimbabwe

4 p.m.: Congo – Tanzania

4 p.m.: Djibouti – Burkina Faso

4 p.m.: Lesotho – South Africa

7 p.m.: Mauritania – Togo

7 p.m.: Senegal – Sudan

7 p.m.: Morocco – Niger

7 p.m.: Ivory Coast – Burundi

7 p.m.: Egypt – Ethiopia