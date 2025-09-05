Benin – Zimbabwe: What time and on what channels follow the match live?

. .

Benin faces Zimbabwe this Friday, September 5, 2025 on Friday, as part of the 7th day of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Where to follow the match live?

Decisive match this Friday between Benin and Zimbabwe. The two teams compete this evening (5 p.m., GMT+1) at the Ebimpé stadium in Abidjan in Côte d’Ivoire. A meeting with the 7th day of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Supporters will be able to watch the match on the national TV channel, Benin TV, the group New World and Super Sports Africa. Likewise, FIFA + also will ensure the streaming of the meeting.

After six days, Benin is third in the group C classification, 5 lengths from the South Africa leader. Zimbabwe closes the walk with four points.