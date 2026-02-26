Winner of the Calabash for Innovation: Lamine Niang dedicated his prize “to the entire Sun family” February 14, 2026

The Director General of the Senegalese Press and Publication Society (SSPP) Le Soleil, Lamine Niang, expressed his pride after obtaining the innovation prize, a distinction that he considers to be collective rather than individual recognition.

Lamine Niang, Managing Director of Le Soleil, won the Innovation prize on Friday during the Calabashes of Excellence ceremony. This award “honors an entire company”, he insisted when receiving his distinction from the hands of Alla Kane, dean of deputies of the National Assembly. Accompanied by a strong delegation from all entities of the SSPP Le Soleil, this distinction salutes the audacity, creativity and above all the team spirit which drives the institution. “We cannot talk about audacity and innovation without recognizing the strength of a solid and committed team,” he declared, dedicating the prize to the editorial staff, the technicians, the administration and all the staff.

According to Lamine Niang, this award has particular meaning for a company with 56 years of evolution in its new dynamic: “it confirms that innovation is not a question of age, but rather an ability to adapt to a demanding and constantly changing media ecosystem. Innovating means knowing how to adapt to a delicate environment, transforming managerial practices and anticipating changes,” he underlined. A vision which, according to him, allowed the Sun to reposition itself and continue to perform in a context marked by digital transformation and increased competition.

Lamine Niang sees this recognition as an additional source of motivation. “It is not an end in itself. On the contrary, it forces us to go further, to do more and to continue to innovate,” he insisted.

The Director General did not fail to include in this tribute those who have built the institution since its creation, including former collaborators who have passed away. He also praised the work of the “shadow workers” who, on a daily basis, professionally contribute to the newspaper’s influence.

Finally, he wanted to thank the readers, both loyal to the paper medium and to digital platforms, recalling that their trust remains the basis of the dynamics of the press group.

Through this distinction, Le Soleil confirms its desire to continue its transformation and strengthen its role in the national media landscape.