Visit of President Bassirou Diomaye Faye to Kuwait: “concrete positive results” expected

The President of the Republic, Bassirou Diomaye Diakhar Faye, is making an official visit to Kuwait from January 12 to 14, 2026, at the invitation of His Highness the Emir Sheikh Mechaal al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah. President Bassirou Diomaye Diakhar Faye has chosen Kuwait for his first official visit abroad in 2026. This choice demonstrates the strength of bilateral relations between the two countries and Dakar’s desire to strengthen its economic partnerships for development with the Gulf States. In an exclusive statement to the newspaper “Le Soleil”, the Charge d’Affaires of the Kuwaiti Embassy in Dakar, Abdulrahman Abdullah Al-Shatti, indicated that “the President’s visit is part of Senegal’s policy aimed at strengthening cooperation with reliable partners.” Abdulrahman Abdullah Al-Shatti recalled that the State of Kuwait has been one of Senegal’s main partners in the field of development for several decades, notably through the contributions of the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development, which has financed numerous infrastructure, agricultural, energy, water, etc. projects.

The Charge d’Affaires added that the Head of State will hold, during this visit, high-level official talks with the political authorities of Kuwait. These meetings, he said, are devoted to expanding bilateral cooperation and exchanging views on regional and international issues of common interest.

Regarding the expected results of this visit, Abdulrahman Abdullah Al-Shatti said that it will have “concrete positive results and will significantly contribute to strengthening cooperation for economic development in order to serve their common interests and support their efforts towards sustainable development.” He also indicated that this visit by President Faye testifies to the deep interest he attaches to the historical relations between Dakar and Kuwait City. Oumar KANDE