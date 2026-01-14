Reconquest of power: In Ziguinchor, the Apr is heading towards 2029

In an electric atmosphere reminiscent of the great hours of political mobilization, the Alliance for the Republic (Apr) bluntly displayed, Saturday January 10, in Ziguinchor, its ambition to regain power. On the occasion of the general information assembly preceding the imminent installation of the Departmental Executive Secretariat (Sed), the party sounded the general remobilization.

ZIGUINCHOR- The general information assembly, organized on Saturday January 10, 2026, in Ziguinchor, had the feel of an electoral campaign. Activists and officials of the Alliance for the Republic (Apr) were present to witness a strategic step in the restructuring of the party at the departmental level, under the supervision of the head of mission, Pape Gorgui Ndong, former Minister of Youth. The future Departmental Executive Secretariat (Sep) of the Apr, which has just been installed, will bring together the municipalities of Nyassia, Énampore, Niaguis, Adéane and Boutoupa Camaracounda. Political leader of the Apr in Ziguinchor and former Minister of Social and Solidarity Economy, Aminata Angélique Manga delivered a speech marked by introspection and determination.

“I would first like to apologize to the people of Ziguinchor for my shortcomings and the errors of the past, but a new stage is opening and nothing will be the same again,” she declared. Continuing, the daughter of Énampore included the party’s action in an offensive dynamic. “The Apr is engaged in a real strategy of regaining power. The first meeting is 2027 with the territorial elections,” she said. For the former minister, the reconquest will necessarily involve the control of local authorities. “Our priority is to win over as many local authorities as possible. Once this republican work is accomplished, we will be able to calmly consider the resumption of power in 2029, in the exclusive interest of the populations,” continued Aminata Angélique Manga. For his part, the head of mission set the tone for relentless mobilization.

“Our objective is clear: to return to power in 2029. And this fight begins now,” insisted Pape Gorgui Ndong to the activists. Referring to the political weight of the southern capital, he recalled that “Ziguinchor is an emblematic city, known for its spirit of resistance and its sense of refusal”. According to the former Minister of Youth, the message coming from the top of the party does not suffer from any ambiguity. “President Macky Sall asked all activists to roll up their sleeves to initiate a real massification of the party and prepare for the next electoral battles. A circular was sent to this effect and the call to work is unequivocal,” he stressed. Insisting on the urgency of political action, Pape Gorgui Ndong recalled that “2027 and 2029 are closer than we think”, calling for total and responsible mobilization. The political leader in the department of Pikine, in Dakar, did not fail to draw a parallel between the end of Macky Sall’s regime and the current situation in the country. “When Macky Sall left power on March 24, 2024, macroeconomic indicators were favorable. In 2012, when he arrived, they were, on the contrary, very degraded. Emergence was within reach,” maintained the head of mission, before expressing his concerns.