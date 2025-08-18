Verbal tensions between Beninese and Gabonese: Cotonou calls for appeasement and fraternity

For the past few days, verbal tensions have opposed Beninese and Gabonese Internet users on social networks, following a controversy concerning Beninese merchants based in Gabon. Faced with this drift, the Beninese government published this official statement on Monday, August 18, 2025, an official statement calling for calm and mutual respect.

“It has been observed for a few days, on social networks, exchanges devoid of courtesy between Beninese and Gabonese Internet users”alerted the press release published on August 18, 2025 by the Beninese government. These tensions follow a controversy involving Beninese merchants installed in Gabon.

Concerned about the turn of these exchanges, the Beninese executive invites the citizens of the two countries to favor appeasement. “The government of the Republic of Benin invites internet users of the two countries to show restraint and fraternity in their publications,” said the government.

Benin recalls that the relations between Benin and Gabon are based on solid cooperation and historic bonds of fraternity which cannot be compromised by virtual quarrels.

“Benin and Gabon have excellent cooperation reports,” continues the government, which emphasizes that the respective nationals living in each of the countries benefit from the benevolence of the national authorities. “This is still the case for Beninese citizens established in African land sister of Gabon,” added the press release.

A call to strengthen bilateral links

Beyond the call for moderation, the Beninese government reaffirms its desire to work, in consultation with the Gabonese authorities, to the strengthening of bilateral relations.

“In any event, the government of Benin will continue to work, in connection with the Gabonese government, to strengthen bilateral relations, in a healthy and mutually beneficial climate,” insists the text.

The Beninese government has called to end the virulent comments circulating on social networks and to favor the spirit of African brotherhood which unites Benin and Gabon.