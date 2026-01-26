University of Eastern Senegal Déthié Fall demands acceleration of work

Visiting the construction site of the University of Eastern Senegal (USO), the Minister of Infrastructure, Déthié Fall, called on the company in charge of the work to accelerate the pace in order to meet the delivery deadline set for October 2026.

The Minister of Infrastructure, Déthié Fall, visited the site of the University of Eastern Senegal (Uso) this Friday, January 23, to assess the progress of the work. On this occasion, he invited the company responsible for construction to maintain, or even intensify, the pace in order to deliver the infrastructure on schedule.

“We encourage the company to continue at the same pace or even to accelerate it, because the project must be delivered by October 2026,” he declared. To achieve this, the minister recommended strengthening the site’s lighting and setting up night work teams in order to increase production hours.

Concerning the major works, these are estimated at 80% completion. However, Déthié Fall warned against any relaxation, recalling that this phase does not necessarily constitute the most important of the project. He therefore urged the promoter to be vigilant and rigorous in completing the work within the allotted time frame.