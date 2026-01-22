University Football League: The race for the trophy intensifies for the 2nd edition

The Dakar Sacré-Cœur field hosted, this Saturday, January 17, 2026, the sixth day of the University Football League (UFL). Between fervor and spirit of camaraderie, this tournament has now established itself as the major meeting of universities in Senegal.

For this second edition, the tournament changes dimension with the arrival of All Actions Sport et Business, a subsidiary of Kalimo Consulting Group. This specialist in international sports organizations is now responsible for developing the project. Its ambition is to promote the tournament on a global scale, relying in particular on strategic partnerships already concluded with Moroccan and Russian companies.

Inspired by American and European university sports models, All Actions wishes to offer students a real platform for development, in balance with the rigor of their academic courses.

The UFL reaches a new level by going from 16 to 24 participating universities (public and private), demonstrating growing enthusiasm. The format of the competition, designed to be long-term, now extends over six months. Every weekend, the Dakar Sacré-Cœur grounds are transformed into a major rallying point for student life.

A vector of student solidarity

Abdou Aziz Diallo, student at Dakar Tech and responsible for developing the UFL project within All Actions Sport et Business, expresses his great satisfaction with the quality of the exchanges. According to him, beyond the sporting competition, the essential objective is to weave bonds of fraternity and strengthen solidarity between the different institutions of the country.

However, Aziz’s ambition through the vision of its CEO Alassane Sakho and founder of All Actions launches an urgent appeal to the authorities and partners: “We wish to relocate the tournament to other regions and allow the future winner to participate in international competitions. This year, the final will be held on May 1, followed the next day by a “Ballon d’Or” ceremony to reward the best talents of the season. »

Results of the 6th day

On the green rectangle, the competition kept all its promises. The opening shock of this 6th day saw École Supérieure Polytechnique (ESP) win against Dakar Tech with a score of 1-0. Djibril Diadara, ESP striker, underlines the importance of this tournament for the balance of the students: “It is an excellent initiative which allows us to have fun. Combining studies and football requires organization, but it’s not impossible when you know how to manage your time.”

The second duel of the day, between IPP and HEMI, ended in a draw (1-1).

Even students whose teams did not take to the pitch were present, like Mohamed Mikael Mbengue, a student at DAUST. Although a spectator this Saturday, he observes a clear increase in power in the competition: “My team, eliminated in the groups last year, is already qualified for the eighth this year with one match in hand. The level has increased, the organization is well established and everyone is motivated.”

With a touch of mischief, he warns his opponents: “DAUST is ready and intends to lift the trophy of this second edition inchallah”.

Djibril DIAO