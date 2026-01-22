Lions rewards: 75 million FCFA and land of 1,500 m2

“I inform the Senegalese people that in their name and in my name, I offered 75 million CFA francs to each player, as well as a plot of 1,500 m² on the Petite-Côte,” declared the President of the Republic, Bassirou Diomaye Faye.

The Head of State spoke during a major official ceremony organized in honor of the Lions, champions of Africa.

According to the details given, the federal framework also benefited from plots of 1,000 m² and a bonus of 50 million CFA francs.

Furthermore, the members of the delegation received a bonus of 20 million CFA francs each.