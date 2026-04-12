Touba: two men arrested for raping a 12-year-old child

Two people have been placed in police custody at the Touba special police station since April 9. They are being prosecuted for unnatural acts, rape and embezzlement of a minor. The victim is believed to be a 12-year-old child.

According to a police press release, the investigation began after a 12-year-old Koranic student named the two men as his attackers. Alerted, members of the local community apprehended the suspects before handing them over to law enforcement.

Medical examinations carried out upon request established results corroborating the child’s accusations. The two suspects remain in police custody and the investigation is continuing.

Also read: Pedophilia, misappropriation of minors and unnatural acts: a man arrested in Mbacké