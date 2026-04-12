Inclusive education: official launch of the ESIM-XIDMA project in Senegal

For inclusive education across the country, the ESIM-XIDMA (Mobile Socio-Inclusive School) project was launched on Friday. According to a note from the supervisory authority published on Saturday, a strategic tripartite agreement was signed on this occasion for its implementation between the Ministry of National Education (MEN), the Ministry of Employment and Professional and Technical Training (MEFPT) and the NGO Génération Saalih.

This Friday, April 10, 2026, a decisive step for inclusive education in Senegal was reached in Diamniadio. The Ministry of National Education (MEN) signed a strategic tripartite agreement with the Ministry of Employment and Vocational and Technical Training (MEFPT) and the NGO Génération Saalih, for the official launch of the ESIM-XIDMA project (Socio-Inclusive Mobile School).

Represented by the Secretary General, Papa Malick Ndao, the MEN reaffirms, through this agreement, its desire to leave no child on the margins of the education system, whether they come from rural areas, peri-urban areas or daaras.

A strong ambition for educational equity

“The ESIM-XIDMA project, deployed over five years, targets 200,000 young people aged 10 to 25. For the Ministry of National Education, this initiative constitutes a powerful lever to reintegrate and support: young people from daaras (talibés); out-of-school girls; young people with disabilities and NEET profiles (neither in employment, nor in study, nor in training)”, explains the guardianship through its note.

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By actively involving itself in this mobile socio-inclusive school, the text continues, the Ministry of National Education is directly involved in the trajectory of the National Transformation Agenda Senegal Vision 2050. This interministerial synergy proves that education and training are two sides of the same coin in the service of sustainable human development and national sovereignty.

Mariama DIEME