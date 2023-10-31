Top 10 diamond producing countries in Africa in 2022

The Kimberley Process Certification System (KPCS), responsible for regulating the trade in rough diamonds, has revealed the ranking of the world’s leading diamond producers for the year 2022. In Africa, Botswana, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC ), and South Africa stood out by occupying the first three places in this list.

According to data published by the Kimberley Process Certification Scheme, Botswana is at the top of the top 10 diamond producers in Africa with a production volume of 24.5 million carats worth 4.7 billion. dollars. This southern African country is thus positioned as the second largest diamond producer in the world, only ahead of Russia, which generated 41.9 million carats worth $3.5 billion.

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) takes second place on the African podium and fourth place in the world. Indeed, the DRC produced in 2022 a volume estimated at 9.9 million carats, valued at nearly 65 million dollars. South Africa follows closely behind as the world’s fifth largest diamond producer, producing 9.6 million carats worth more than $1.5 billion.

Angola ranks fourth in Africa with a production of 8.7 million carats worth $1.9 billion. Zimbabwe ranks fifth on the continent with 4.4 million carats, equivalent to a value of $424 million and seventh in the world.

In addition to these top five producers, other countries such as Namibia, Lesotho, Sierra Leone and Tanzania have managed to establish themselves in the circle of the ten main players in the diamond industry in Africa. Guinea closes this prestigious list with a production volume of approximately 129 thousand.

Top 10 diamond producers in Africa in 2022