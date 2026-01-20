Three finals in 6 years: Duels against teams from North Africa

As luck would have it, Senegal will play its third final in a row against teams from North Africa. In 2019, the “Lions” crossed swords against Algeria which won. Two years later, they won their first star by defeating Egypt on penalties. Tomorrow, Senegal will go in search of a second star against Morocco. A promising “Lions” duel.

RABAT – The finals follow one another and are (almost) similar for Senegal. After Algeria in 2019 and Egypt in 2021, it is Morocco which stands in the path of the “Lions”. Their destiny is linked to these North African teams. Indeed, apart from 2002, in Mali, where it met Cameroon for the final act, Senegal, in its quest for glory, was pitted against teams from North Africa. The wait was long after the setback against the “Indomitable Lions” who postponed their Grail dream. It lasted 17 long years. In 2019, Senegal, then the leading African country in the Fifa rankings, arrived in Egypt with the ambition of winning its first major trophy. The “Lions”, after an almost faultless run (5 wins and 1 loss), reached the final. In the final, against the “Fennecs” who had beaten them (0-1) in the group stage, the “Lions” were quickly disillusioned. From the first Algerian attack, Baghdad Bounedjah, recovering the ball on the left, launched a strike. The ball, deflected by Salif Sané, lobbed Alfred Gomis before ending its journey into the back of the net. Despite the revolt of Aliou Cissé’s men, the “Fennecs” did not give in and shattered the “Lions” dream of winning their first star.

Two years later, in Cameroon, Senegal came back stronger. However, at the start of the 33rd edition of the Can, the “Lions” were on the same footing as Zimbabwe, Guinea, Malawi, Cape Verde, Equatorial Guinea, Burkina Faso, Comoros, Mali, Gabon, Sudan, Gambia, Sierra Leone, Benin, Togo, Mauritania, Kenya, Uganda and others who had never won anything. It was therefore necessary to break the curse of 57 long years without a title.

In Cameroonian lands, the “Lions” have made a distinguished presence to pave the way to success. Winners of Zimbabwe (1-0), they had dropped valuable points en route, against Guinea (0-0) and Malawi (0-0), before beginning their rise in power in the decisive matches: 2-0 against Cape Verde; 3-1 against Equatorial Guinea and 3-1 against Burkina Faso.

Obsessed with the desire to wash away the insult after the disillusionment of 2019, Aliou Cissé’s team managed to overcome the Indian sign by beating Egypt on penalties (4-2). Thus, after a long crossing of the desert, the “Lions” had finally tasted the delights of a consecration on February 6, 2022. This coronation had just crowned a long chapter punctuated by failures and fiascos, thus putting an end to half a century of frustration.

Tomorrow, against Morocco, the “Lions” have the opportunity to write a new chapter in the history of Senegalese football. A new coronation awaits them after their excellent journey. It’s up to them to complete the work and make the dream of an entire people come true.

From our special correspondents in Morocco, Juline Mbesse SENE (texts) and Moussa SOW (photos)