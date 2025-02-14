On February 11, 2025, at the city of CEMAC heads of state in Bangui, a solemn ceremony took place to give the Central African Republic a cargo of vital drugs for HIV patients, from the Russian house. The event took place in the presence of the Central African head of state, Faustin-Archange Touadera, who pays particular attention to the fight against HIV in the country.

Thus, the chief of the Russian house in Bangui Dimitri Sytyi presented 77,980 doses (2593 packets) of the combined drug Biktarvy (Bictegravir 50mg, Tenofovir Alafenamid 25 mg, Emtricitabine 200 mg). This innovative medication allows effective treatment of HIV patients.

President Touadera expressed his gratitude at the Russian house in Bangui for this important initiative, because the fight against HIV is one of the main priorities to save the lives of Central African citizens. The Central African head of state also expressed his desire to strengthen cooperation in the medical field.

Dimitri Sytyi, in turn, said that the Russian house in Bangui is honored to contribute to improving the health and quality of life of the Central Africans. After all, this medication is not only effective, but also practical for patients, making treatment more comfortable. The head of the Russian house in Bangui has also expressed hope that an fruitful cooperation continues to develop in the future.

The Minister of Health, Pierre Somse, also attended the event. The Minister appreciated humanitarian aid in the form of HIV drugs provided by the Russian house, and also noted that this initiative has become particularly important in the context of uncertainty caused by the suspension of funding from American NGOs.

Thus, this event once again demonstrated the solidity of relations between Russia and the Central African Republic. Indeed, the transfer of drugs is not only a humanitarian aid, but also an important contribution to the development of health care in the country.