CAN Female 2026 (Q): Benin-Sierra Leone, Djibouti-Togo, the first round program

The CAF unveiled the program of matches that must host the first round, counting for the qualifying phases of the 2026 female CAN.

We now know the first -round game game program for the 2026 women’s CAN. The Amazons of Benin will receive the Sierra Leone while Togo will be opposed to the Djibouti. Rwanda will rub the crampons with Egypt and Algeria will move to South Sudan the first legs will be played from February 19 to 23 and the return round will take place from February 24 to 26.

The full first leg program:

Wednesday, February 19, 2025

1:00 p.m.: South Sudan vs Algeria

3:00 p.m.: Niger vs Gambia

Thursday February 20, 2025

1:00 p.m.: Tanzania vs Guinea Equatorial

1:00 p.m.: BOTSWANA VS RD Congo

2:30 p.m.: Gabon vs Mali

3:00 p.m.:Benin vs Sierra Leone

3:00 p.m.: Angola vs Zimbabwe

Friday February 21, 2025

12 noon: Kenya vs Tunisia

12 noon: Eswatini vs Namibia

1:00 p.m.: Rwanda vs Egypt

1:00 p.m.: Uganda vs Ethiopia

3.30pm: Guinea vs Cap-Vert

4:00 p.m.: Chad vs Senegal

4:00 p.m.: Djibouti vs Togo

Sunday, February 23, 2025

4:00 p.m.: Burundi vs Burkina Faso