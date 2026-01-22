“The President and the Prime Minister represent the two stars of our country, like those on our jersey” January 21, 2026

The captain of the Senegal national team, Kalidou Koulibaly, praised, on Tuesday, the role of the President of the Republic, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, and the Prime Minister, during the official reception of the Lions, African champions, at the end of the African Cup of Nations.

“Mr. Head of State and Mr. Prime Minister, you are the two stars of our country, like those that appear on our national jersey,” declared Kalidou Koulibaly, on behalf of all the players, highlighting the symbol of leadership that brings hope and dynamism.

The central defender also expressed the national team’s gratitude for the constant support from the authorities throughout the competition. “We convey to the Head of State our thanks, as well as those of the Senegalese people, for his prayers and support,” he said.

Affirming the pride of the Lions, the Senegalese captain recalled the deep attachment of the players to their country. “We are proud to belong to this beautiful nation,” he continued, believing that the continental coronation goes beyond the sporting framework.

According to him, this victory constitutes a lever for the future of the country. “We are convinced that this victory will help to breathe new life into our nation,” concluded Kalidou Koulibaly, reaffirming the Lions’ desire to continue to fly the colors of Senegal.