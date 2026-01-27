The Head of State announces the holding of the Estates General for the promotion of culture, crafts and tourism

The President of the Republic announced this Wednesday the upcoming holding of the Estates General dedicated to the promotion of culture, crafts and tourism, which will be held during the first half of 2026. This initiative aims to strengthen and structure these key sectors of the national economy, while promoting cultural heritage and local know-how.

According to the Head of State, these Estates General will make it possible to define an ambitious roadmap to stimulate artistic creation, support artisans and develop the country’s tourist attractiveness. They will bring together all the stakeholders concerned, including professionals, public institutions, technical and financial partners as well as civil society organizations.

The President insisted on the importance of making these meetings a moment of constructive exchanges and concrete proposals to sustainably transform the sectors concerned and strengthen Senegal’s international influence.