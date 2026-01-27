Presentation of “African West Station”: the artist Sahad in concert in Dakar

The Senegalese artist Sahad marks his return to the stage with a concert-show scheduled for Saturday January 24 at 8:30 p.m. at the French Institute of Senegal in Dakar, according to a press release from the said Institute. This date will mark the official presentation of African West Station, his fourth international album, designed as a true musical journey across the African continent.

Through this new opus, Sahad imagines a fictional Pan-African radio station, a symbol of dialogue and unity between peoples. The album is intended to be an ode to African cultural diversity, carried by rhythms and traditions shared beyond national borders. For the artist, music remains a powerful vector of rapprochement on a continent rich in 54 states and multiple identities.

African West Station is part of an artistic approach combining heritage and modernity. Sahad fuses Mandingo sounds, mbalax, highlife, afrobeat, jazz and voodoo funk, giving birth to a musical universe without borders. The project also draws its inspiration from the political and cultural history of West Africa, notably the anti-colonial struggles and the revolutionary movements of the 1970s. Iconic figures such as Thomas Sankara or Cheikh Anta Diop are evoked, recalling the role of music as a tool of consciousness and resistance.

The concert on January 24 promises a unique stage experience. The space will be transformed into a pirate radio station, with decor reminiscent of a vinyl lounge. Between the pieces, fictitious radio interventions, such as bulletins or columns, will structure the show, giving the impression of a program broadcast live.

To bring this project to the claimed pan-African dimension, Sahad will be surrounded by an orchestra made up of musicians from several countries on the continent. Alongside him, Alioune François Keita on bass, Isaac Degbey on drums, Godpeace Symenouh on piano, as well as Milda Miambanzila on trumpet and Ripa Emmanuel on saxophone, will contribute to this collective musical fresco.