Tabaski 2026: more than 390,000 sheep already available on the Senegalese market

Senegal had, as of May 6, 2026, 390,350 sheep intended for Tabaski, compared to 393,135 at the same period in 2025, the livestock director, Mamadou Diagne, announced on Friday.

Speaking during an interministerial council dedicated to the preparation of Tabaski, he specified that this stock represents 43.37% of the needs estimated at 900,000 head.

The official also noted an increase in imports, with 163,067 sheep registered as of May 6, compared to 117,742 a year earlier, or nearly 45,000 additional heads.

According to him, Mauritania remains the main supplier with 123,662 sheep imported, ahead of Mali (39,405 heads). The Saint-Louis region concentrates most of the arrivals from Mauritania, with more than 105,000 sheep recorded.

The livestock director welcomed the cooperation between Dakar and Nouakchott to facilitate supply to the Senegalese market.

For her part, the administrator of the Stabulation Support Fund, Fatoumata Diop Bakhoum, indicated that 416 projects have been financed for more than 2.5 billion CFA francs, while 252 other projects, valued at 2.3 billion, remain awaiting financing.

Salla GUEYE