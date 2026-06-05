Seeds: Understanding the multiplication chain (By Oumar FÉDIOR) May 27, 2026

Seed multiplication chain is a system used in agriculture to produce good quality seeds for farmers. It makes it possible to preserve the qualities of a variety created or improved by researchers, such as good yield, resistance to diseases or even adaptation to the climate.

According to agronomy researchers, this chain is essential to guarantee producers reliable seeds capable of improving agricultural production. Without this control and multiplication system, the varieties would risk losing their qualities over the course of the harvests.

The process begins with the breeder seed. This is the first seed produced directly by the researcher or agricultural research institute that created or improved the variety. This seed contains all the original characteristics of the plant. It is produced in very small quantities and serves as the starting point for the entire chain. Specialists consider it to be the “mother seed”.

From this first step the pre-basic seed is produced. This is multiplied under very controlled conditions in order to preserve the genetic purity of the variety. The technicians take particular care to avoid mixing with other varieties and to maintain the quality of the seeds. This step serves to secure multiplication before production in larger quantities.

Next comes the basic seed. Produced from the pre-base, it is obtained in larger quantities, but always under strict technical control. It represents the main stock used to produce certified seeds. For agricultural experts, this step is important, because it allows the variety to be distributed on a large scale while maintaining its performance.

The last step concerns certified seeds. These are the seeds intended directly for farmers for crops. They come from basic seeds and are controlled by specialized services. These controls make it possible to verify the varietal purity, germination rate and health quality of the seeds. An official label is generally affixed to guarantee their conformity.

Researchers believe that the use of certified seeds helps increase agricultural yields, reduce certain losses and improve food security. In several African countries, control of the seed multiplication chain is today considered a major challenge for modernizing agriculture and strengthening food sovereignty.

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