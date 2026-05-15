Magal of Darou Salam: the State reaffirms its attachment to the Mouride community

The Mouride community celebrated the Magal of Darou Salam on Wednesday, marking the commemoration of the return from exile of Sheikh Ahmadou Bamba. On this occasion, the Minister of the Interior and Public Security, Me Mouhamadou Bamba Cissé, led the government delegation representing the President of the Republic.

Received by the Caliph of Darou Salam, Serigne Abo Mbacké, the Minister of the Interior conveyed the greetings of the Head of State and his Prime Minister. He stressed that the presence of the State at this ceremony was entirely natural given the historical and religious importance of the event.

The minister recalled having given, ahead of the preparations, instructions to the governor of the region so that all the necessary measures are taken to ensure a good organization of the Magal. “This day is historic,” he declared, recalling that it commemorates the return from exile of Sheikh Ahmadou Bamba. According to him, the presence of the authorities reflects the State’s attachment to Darou Salam and the Mouride community.

Returning to the symbolic significance of this celebration, Mouhamadou Bamba Cissé indicated that the founder of Mouridism had been tried and deported in violation of his rights. In his eyes, his return to Senegal constitutes “a victory for the entire Mouride community and for Africa”. “He defended himself alone and won his case,” argued the minister, recalling that he was welcomed as a hero on his return.

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Speaking on behalf of the Caliph, Serigne Fallou Mbacké expressed his gratitude to the Minister of the Interior and the entire official delegation. He also praised, through the governor of the region, the commitment of the various administrative and security services which, according to him, spared no effort for the success of the event. He considered that the arrangements made exceeded the expectations of the organizers.

The President of the National Assembly, El Malick Ndiaye, also took part in the visit of the government delegation to the Caliph of Darou Salam. He invited the holders of temporal power to draw inspiration from the companionship between Mame Cheikh Anta Mbacké and Cheikh Ahmadou Bamba by requesting prayers for the duo at the head of the country.