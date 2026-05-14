Grand Tortue Ahmeyim: 8 to 9 gas cargoes expected in the 2nd quarter of 2026

The Grand Tortue Ahmeyim (Gta) gas project, jointly developed by Senegal and Mauritania, is expected to perform well in the 2nd quarter of 2026. In total, 8 to 9 gas cargoes are expected over the period. Production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) is estimated at around 2.85 million tonnes per year, exceeding the nominal capacity initially set at 2.7 million tonnes.

According to a report published on May 5 by Kosmos, the project’s net production reached nearly 17,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, supported by favorable weather conditions and a gradual improvement in operations. Thus, 9.5 cargoes of LNG were exported during the first 3 months of the year, in accordance with partners’ forecasts. For the whole of 2026, the outlook remains between 32 and 36 cargoes, with an average volume of around 170,000 m³ per cargo. Between 8 and 9 additional cargoes are expected in the 2nd quarter.

The Gta project, led in particular by Bp, Petrosen and the Mauritanian Hydrocarbons Company, is also continuing the exploitation of condensates according to the press release. A first cargo was collected by Bp in the 1st quarter, while 2 others are planned during the year by Kosmos Energy and the national companies.

Salla GUÈYE