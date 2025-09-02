DRC: The former Minister of Justice Constant Mutamba sentenced to 03 years of forced labor

The Court of Cassation of the Democratic Republic of Congo condemned the former justice minister on Tuesday, Constant Mutamba to three years of forced work for embezzlement of public funds.

Aged 37, he is found guilty of having withdrawn $ 19 million intended for the construction of a modern prison in Kisangani. In addition to his sentence, Mutamba is forbidden to vote and present himself to an election for five years, definitively excluded from the public service and forced to return the funds.

According to the judgment, the diverted money would have passed through the company Zion Construction, suspected of covering personal enrichment operations.

Close to the opposition, Mutamba had resigned last June by denouncing accusations “Politically motivated” and claimed that the file was aimed at “Discarding a bulky rival ».