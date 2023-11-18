South Africa vs Benin: the link to follow the match live

Benin faces South Africa this Saturday in Durban, from 2 p.m. (GMT+1). Here is the link to follow the match live.

In the race for the final phase of the 2026 World Cup, Benin and South Africa take the stage this Saturday. The two teams face off in Durban from 2 p.m. (GMT+1). A match counting for the first day of group C. The match can be followed on the FIFA+ platform via the link: South Africa vs Benin.

South Africa-Benin: analysis of the match

Over the last six outings in all competitions, Benin has 2 defeats and 4 draws. The last misstep dates back to last October in Morocco, where the Cheetahs were overthrown by the Malagasy Bareas in a friendly (1-2). A starving record which is worrying, at the time of crossing crampons with the South African giant.

For its part, South Africa was disappointingly held by Eswatini (0-0) before drawing against the Elephants of Côte d’Ivoire (1-1). With CAN 2023 opening in less than two months, this international break is an opportunity for Hugo Broos and his men to strike hard to send a signal to the Eagles of Mali, opponents of Bafana-Bafana in the African Cup. The Beninese are therefore warned!