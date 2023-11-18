Cameroon: Alexandre Song ends his career

Unemployed for months, Alexandre Song put an end to his sporting career at the age of 36, after 19 years in the profession, the Cameroonian defensive midfielder announced on his social networks.

Alexandre Song is hanging up his crampons for good. At 36, the Cameroonian defensive midfielder has decided to put an end to his sporting career, after 19 years in the profession. The former Arsenal player has been without a club since the end of his contract with Djiboutian club AS Arta/Solar7 last June.

“It is with great sadness that the time has come for me to hang up my crampons. My journey, which began in Yaoundé when I was a child and playing without boots, barefoot and on hard gravel, gave me the strength and courage to succeed.he announced on his social networks.

He broke up because of the CAN

“When I left for France to play in Bastia (2004), I thought I had accomplished a miracle. But it was only the beginning, because my journey continued at Arsenal (2005-January 2007 then May 2007-2012) and Barcelona (2012-2014), two of the biggest clubs in the world. So many people have helped me along the way, my wife, my children, my family, my friends, my agent, my coaches and, of course, all my teammates to whom I will always be grateful. Of course, Charlton (January-May 2007), West Ham (2014-2016), Rubin Kazan (2016-2018), Sion (2018-2020) and Arta/Solar 7 (2020-2023) will always remain in my heart”he continued.

“I also had the honor of representing my country 60 times (49 caps with the A team, editor’s note), which filled me with great pride. I am lucky to have so many good memories that will stay with me forever. Finally, I would like to thank all the fans who have supported me throughout my journey, I will keep it all treasured”he concluded.

A mixed career

Former Cameroonian international and nephew of Rigobert Song, currently at the head of the Indomitable Lions, Alexandre Song began his professional career at SC Bastia in 2004. He then signed for Arsenal and established himself as a starter within the London team managed at the time by Arsene Wenger. In 2012, he joined FC Barcelona where he did not shine. He was loaned to West Ham United between 2014 and 2016.

Song then went into exile in Russia, at FK Rubin Kazan. In 2018, he joined FC Sion in Switzerland for two seasons. In 2020, the former Cameroonian international signed with Arta Solar, a club in Djibouti. He ends his contract on Wednesday June 21, 2023.