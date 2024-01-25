South Africa – Tunisia: official line-ups

South Africa and Tunisia face each other this Wednesday evening (6 p.m., GMT+1), as part of the third day of Group E of CAN 2023. The official lineups of the two teams have been released.

Second in Group E, South Africa faces Tunisia this evening at the Amadou Gon Coulibaly stadium. Relaunched after their precious victory against Namibia (4-0) last Sunday, Bafana Bafana want to continue against the Carthage Eagles to validate their ticket for the round of 16. Victory is also the objective of coach Jalal Qaderi’s team, who have only taken one point in two outings.

The essays

South Africa: Williams – Mudau, Kekana, Mvala, Modiba – Mokoena, Sithole – Morena, Zwane, Tau – Makgopa

Tunisia: Ben Said – Kechrida, Meriah, Talbi, Abdi – Rafia, Skhiri, Laïdouni, Achouri – Jaziri, Ben Slimane