DRC: at least 5 civilians killed in an attack by ADF rebels

At least five civilians were killed by rebels in an attack on Wednesday in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The attack, which has so far not been claimed, is attributed to the ADF (Allied Democratic Forces) rebels.

The locality of Mavivi-Ngite, located 15 kilometers north of the town of Beni (North Kivu) was the target of a new terrorist attack this Wednesday. Storming the town, the rebels, armed with machetes and rifles, killed at least five civilians who wanted to flee. Many injuries have also been reported. Several people are missing, leaving families in immeasurable sadness.

“The bodies were found 20 meters from national road number four,” declared Jadot Mwendapole, civil society rapporteur for the Batangi-Mbau grouping, cited by actuality.cd, adding that the army confirmed the attack, specifying that it killed three ADF commanders during the incursion.

The Allied Democratic Forces are a Ugandan armed group founded in 1995 and bringing together opposition movements to President Yoweri Museveni. The organization has since moved to the Democratic Republic of Congo. In the eastern part of the country, the ADF are very active and continue to increase attacks with very frightening results, despite the state of siege and the efforts made by the army. Félix Tshisekedi, who was re-elected for his second term, promised to make the fight against terrorists his hobby horse.